Pistons vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (3-29) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a 14-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-15) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 227.5.
Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-7.5
|227.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 19 of 32 outings.
- The average over/under for Detroit's contests this season is 231.5, four more points than this game's point total.
- Detroit's ATS record is 12-20-0 this year.
- The Pistons have won in three, or 10.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in 18 games with those odds or longer.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info
Pistons vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|11
|36.7%
|112.3
|222.6
|109.7
|230.9
|221.9
|Pistons
|19
|59.4%
|110.3
|222.6
|121.2
|230.9
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 1-9 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of the Pistons' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (7-9-0) than at home (5-11-0).
- The Pistons' 110.3 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 109.7 the Rockets allow.
- Detroit has put together an 8-10 ATS record and a 3-15 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|12-20
|8-12
|20-12
|Rockets
|19-11
|3-0
|12-18
Pistons vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Pistons
|Rockets
|110.3
|112.3
|27
|23
|8-10
|5-4
|3-15
|4-5
|121.2
|109.7
|25
|2
|5-2
|16-2
|2-5
|14-4
