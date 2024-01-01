The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) and No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will face each other on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET in the Rose Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan ranks 70th in total offense this year (380.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 380.5 yards allowed per game. Things have been going well for Alabama on both offense and defense, as it is posting 35.1 points per game (16th-best) and allowing only 18.4 points per game (15th-best).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

College Football Playoffs Odds

Michigan vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Michigan Alabama 380.5 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (51st) 239.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (17th) 161.8 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (48th) 218.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (61st) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (9th) 24 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,630 yards (202.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 74.2% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 146 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 218 times for 1,028 yards (79.1 per game), scoring 24 times.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 109 times for 382 yards (29.4 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 41 receptions for 662 yards (50.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Colston Loveland has caught 40 passes for 572 yards (44.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cornelius Johnson's 42 receptions have yielded 567 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 2,718 yards on 65.5% passing while tossing 23 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 468 yards with 12 scores.

Jase McClellan is his team's leading rusher with 166 carries for 803 yards, or 61.8 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Roydell Williams has piled up 561 yards (on 110 carries) with five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 777 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 catches on 50 targets with eight touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 621 yards (47.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 19 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 321 yards (24.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.