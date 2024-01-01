The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at 5:00 PM on Monday, January 1, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Michigan vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-1.5) Over (45.5) Michigan 28, Alabama 20

Big Ten Predictions This Week

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 55.6% chance to win.

The Wolverines have covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

Michigan is 7-5 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

There have been seven Wolverines games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 2.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Crimson Tide are 8-4-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Alabama is 1-0 against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in eight of their 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for Alabama this year is 5.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wolverines vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36.7 9.5 35.7 9.6 26 0 Alabama 35.1 18.4 38.6 18.6 31.8 17

