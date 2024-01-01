Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky January 1 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) in a clash of Horizon squads at 1:00 PM ET on Monday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
