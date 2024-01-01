Monday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) and Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 74-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Detroit Mercy, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 1.

Last time out, the Titans won on Thursday 72-66 against Florida A&M.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 74, Northern Kentucky 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Titans picked up their signature win of the season, a 76-60 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Detroit Mercy has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 204) on November 18

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 251) on December 6

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on December 3

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 278) on November 30

72-66 at home over Florida A&M (No. 297) on December 21

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60.0 FG%

12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60.0 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 65.1 points per game to rank 202nd in college basketball while giving up 62.9 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential overall.

