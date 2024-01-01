Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be matching up versus the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 129-127 win against the Raptors, Cunningham totaled 30 points and 12 assists.

Below we will break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.5 26.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.8 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.1 PRA -- 34.9 38.7 PR -- 27.6 31.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Cunningham has made 8.7 shots per game, which adds up to 21.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Cunningham's Pistons average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.7 points per contest.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 23.4 per contest, second in the NBA.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.