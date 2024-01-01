Bojan Bogdanovic will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent game (December 30 win against the Raptors), produced 19 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will look at Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 26.2 PR -- 23.4 3PM 2.5 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Rockets

Bogdanovic has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.3 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 109.7 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets give up 23.4 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 37 18 2 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.