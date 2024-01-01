Alec Burks' Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Burks put up 16 points in a 129-127 win versus the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Burks, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Alec Burks Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.5 8.1 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.7 Assists -- 1.3 0.6 PRA -- 12.9 10.4 PR -- 11.6 9.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



Alec Burks Insights vs. the Rockets

Burks has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 7.0% and 5.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Burks' opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Rockets allow 109.7 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 23.4 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 11.5 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Alec Burks vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 27 21 2 2 6 0 0

