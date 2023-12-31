Minnesota (7-8) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Vikings vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have had the lead five times, have been losing five times, and have been tied five times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have been winning seven times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored two times, and tied four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have won the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times in 15 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Packers' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Vikings vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have led after the first half in eight games, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in four games in 2023.

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first half in seven games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 15 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored nine times, and tied three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 12.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Packers have won the second half in six games (3-3 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (2-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (2-1).

