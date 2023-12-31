Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Alex DeBrincat and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat's 17 goals and 20 assists in 36 games for Detroit add up to 37 total points on the season.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Dylan Larkin has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with 13 goals and 17 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

Lucas Raymond has earned 11 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 2 2 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 48 points in 34 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

Brad Marchand has racked up 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2

