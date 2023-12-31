Sunday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Boston Bruins (21-7-6) and the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Bruins are -135 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Red Wings (+115) in the game, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 16 of 34 games this season.

The Bruins have been victorious in 16 of their 28 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

The Red Wings have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has compiled a 15-8 record (winning 65.2% of its games).

Detroit has 16 games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 6-10 in those contests.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 5-5-0 5.8 2.7 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.7 2.9 11 44.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.1 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.1 4 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

