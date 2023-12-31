How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their most recent game) on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET is the place to tune in to watch the Bruins and the Red Wings square off.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|5-2 DET
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|Bruins
|5-4 DET
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|4-1 BOS
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings allow 3.4 goals per game (123 in total), 26th in the league.
- With 128 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's third-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 40 goals (four per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|36
|17
|20
|37
|16
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|30
|13
|17
|30
|15
|17
|53.7%
|Lucas Raymond
|36
|11
|16
|27
|15
|16
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|35
|7
|19
|26
|15
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|36
|5
|17
|22
|15
|14
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 88 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 107 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|34
|22
|26
|48
|35
|21
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|34
|13
|19
|32
|31
|20
|36.4%
|Charlie Coyle
|34
|12
|12
|24
|16
|18
|51.9%
|Charlie McAvoy
|26
|3
|19
|22
|21
|6
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|31
|8
|13
|21
|11
|14
|52.3%
