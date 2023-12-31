Red Wings vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - December 31
Going into a matchup with the Boston Bruins (21-7-6), the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Christian Fischer
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Lyon
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 128 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
- Detroit's total of 123 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the league.
- They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston ranks 19th in the NHL with 107 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Its +19 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6
