The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -4.5 148.5

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 148.5 points.

The average over/under for Oakland's contests this season is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Oakland is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

Youngstown State sports a 6-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-5-0 mark of Oakland.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 3 33.3% 81.5 152.7 67.9 141.5 148.1 Oakland 6 42.9% 71.2 152.7 73.6 141.5 145.2

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Horizon League games, the Penguins were 12-10-0 last season.

The Golden Grizzlies average only 3.3 more points per game (71.2) than the Penguins give up (67.9).

Oakland has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 5-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 6-3-0 3-1 4-5-0 Oakland 9-5-0 5-2 8-6-0

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Oakland 14-3 Home Record 8-6 9-6 Away Record 5-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

