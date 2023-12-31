Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Moritz Seider to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- In five of 36 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- He has a 7.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|26:28
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
