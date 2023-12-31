Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Akron

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-4 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 62-61 vs Saint Bonaventure

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Toledo

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-10

6-6 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: L 91-81 vs West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Kent State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

7-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: L 66-46 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Ohio

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-6 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: L 72-69 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Bowling Green

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

9-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: W 79-58 vs Siena Heights

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 103-74 vs Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: W 119-69 vs Wilberforce

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Ball State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: L 80-63 vs Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kent State

@ Kent State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Western Michigan

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-9 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 127-71 vs Aquinas (MI)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: W 67-64 vs Northwood (MI)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-22

5-7 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: L 73-35 vs Loyola Chicago

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Buffalo

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 0-29

1-11 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 69-63 vs Niagara

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game