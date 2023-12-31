Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Little Caesars Arena. Does a wager on Raymond interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In 11 of 36 games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 19 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 12 of 36 games this year, Raymond has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raymond Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 6 27 Points 5 11 Goals 1 16 Assists 4

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.