Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Joe Veleno a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
