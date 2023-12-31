In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect David Perron to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Perron score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perron stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games against the Bruins this season, he has taken five shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, Perron has accumulated four goals and three assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.