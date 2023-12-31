Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
Can we count on Christian Fischer lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in three games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|6:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
