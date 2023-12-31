Should you bet on Ben Chiarot to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

  • Chiarot has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in three games (six shots).
  • Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
  • Chiarot's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:48 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.