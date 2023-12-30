If you reside in Wayne County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakland Christian High School at Trillium Academy

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 30

12:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Taylor, MI

Taylor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 30

12:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Osborn High School at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 30

2:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

University Prep High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30

3:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Loyola High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 30

3:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Flat Rock High School at North Farmington High School