Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Wayne County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakland Christian High School at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osborn High School at Detroit Cristo Rey High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Prep High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Loyola High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flat Rock High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
