On December 30 (beginning at 4:00 PM ET), NCAA hockey fans can take in Lake Superior State versus RIT -- continue reading for live stream information.

Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

RIT vs. Lake Superior State Game Info

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Clarkson vs. UMass

American International vs. UMass-Lowell

Harvard vs. Princeton

New Hampshire vs. Sacred Heart

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac

Providence vs. Brown

New Hampshire vs. Sacred Heart

Cornell vs. Arizona State

Maine vs. Dartmouth

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.