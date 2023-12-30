The Detroit Pistons (2-29) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a 28-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-19) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and TSN.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and TSN

BSDET and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 117 - Pistons 112

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 4.5)

Raptors (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-5.2)

Raptors (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Raptors have covered more often than the Pistons this year, sporting an ATS record of 15-16-0, as opposed to the 11-20-0 record of the Pistons.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Toronto is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 10-15 ATS record Detroit racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Toronto's games have gone over the total 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31), less often than Detroit's games have (19 out of 31).

The Raptors have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-6) this season while the Pistons have a .071 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-26).

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pistons are the third-worst squad in the NBA (109.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 25th (121 points conceded per game).

Detroit collects 43.7 rebounds per game and give up 43.2 boards, ranking 18th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

With 25.4 assists per game, the Pistons are 21st in the NBA.

Detroit is the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.9) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

