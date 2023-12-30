You can find player prop bet odds for Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and others on the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons ahead of their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and TSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 25.5-point prop total for Cunningham on Saturday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.3.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Cunningham has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Barnes' 21.0 points per game average is 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).

Barnes' year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Barnes has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

Saturday's points prop for Pascal Siakam is 23.5. That's 2.0 more than his season average.

He has averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Siakam has picked up 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

