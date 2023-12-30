The Detroit Pistons (2-29) will try to end a 28-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-19) on December 30, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and TSN.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 48.3% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has compiled a 1-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.

The Pistons' 109.7 points per game are only 4.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Detroit is 1-7 when it scores more than 114.5 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average 109.1 points per game at home, 1.1 fewer points than away (110.2). Defensively they concede 118.7 per game, 4.5 fewer points than away (123.2).

In 2023-24 Detroit is conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (118.7) than on the road (123.2).

This season the Pistons are picking up more assists at home (26.1 per game) than away (24.8).

Pistons Injuries