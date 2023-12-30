See the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-29), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (12-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Pistons enter this matchup following a 128-122 loss to the Celtics in overtime on Thursday. Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 31 points for the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Isaiah Stewart C Out Toe 10.4 7.0 1.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Garrett Temple: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and TSN

BSDET and TSN

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -4.5 229.5

