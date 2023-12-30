The Detroit Pistons (2-29) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 28-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -4.5 230.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 14 games this season that ended with a combined score over 230.5 points.

Detroit's contests this season have a 230.7-point average over/under, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.

Detroit is 11-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have come away with two wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in 22 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Pistons vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 14 45.2% 113.2 222.9 114.5 235.5 224.9 Pistons 14 45.2% 109.7 222.9 121 235.5 227.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Pistons' last 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.267, 4-11-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).

The Pistons score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Detroit is 4-4 against the spread and 1-7 overall when it scores more than 114.5 points.

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Pistons and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 11-20 10-15 19-12 Raptors 15-16 4-4 16-15

Pistons vs. Raptors Point Insights

Pistons Raptors 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 4-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 1-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 121 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 2-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

