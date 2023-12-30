Pistons vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-29) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 28-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and TSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-4.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 14 games this season that ended with a combined score over 230.5 points.
- Detroit's contests this season have a 230.7-point average over/under, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.
- Detroit is 11-20-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have come away with two wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in 22 games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|14
|45.2%
|113.2
|222.9
|114.5
|235.5
|224.9
|Pistons
|14
|45.2%
|109.7
|222.9
|121
|235.5
|227.5
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Seven of the Pistons' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.267, 4-11-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).
- The Pistons score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Detroit is 4-4 against the spread and 1-7 overall when it scores more than 114.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|11-20
|10-15
|19-12
|Raptors
|15-16
|4-4
|16-15
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Pistons
|Raptors
|109.7
|113.2
|28
|21
|4-4
|7-1
|1-7
|7-1
|121
|114.5
|25
|15
|5-2
|8-2
|2-5
|6-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.