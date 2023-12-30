The Detroit Pistons (2-29) will host the Toronto Raptors (12-19) after dropping 14 home games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and TSN

BSDET and TSN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 113.2 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 114.5 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a -41 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Pistons put up 109.7 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 121 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -352 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 222.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 235.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has covered 15 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit is 11-20-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 24.5 -128 23.3 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.5 -115 19.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bojan Bogdanovic or another Pistons player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Pistons and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.