2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oakland March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Oakland's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Oakland ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-8
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|73
Oakland's best wins
Oakland's best victory of the season came against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to the RPI. Oakland claimed the 78-76 road win on November 27. Trey Townsend dropped a team-leading 28 points with six rebounds and seven assists in the matchup against Xavier.
Next best wins
- 88-81 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 108/RPI) on December 31
- 78-71 over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on November 21
- 81-62 at home over Bowling Green (No. 251/RPI) on November 14
- 74-69 over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on November 20
- 77-63 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 274/RPI) on December 8
Oakland's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- According to the RPI, Oakland has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
- The Golden Grizzlies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).
Schedule insights
- Oakland has been given the 38th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Golden Grizzlies' 16 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.
- Oakland has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Oakland's next game
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN2
