Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
To find a recap of the top performers in the NBA yesterday, including leaders in multiple statistical categories, continue reading.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
December 30 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|Jazz
|28
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|Jazz
|25
|Collin Sexton
|Jazz
|Heat
|22
|Keyonte George
|Jazz
|Heat
|21
|Kelly Olynyk
|Jazz
|Heat
|19
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|Heat
|12
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|Heat
|12
|Kevin Love
|Heat
|Jazz
|12
|Duncan Robinson
|Heat
|Jazz
|11
|Walker Kessler
|Jazz
|Heat
|10
December 30 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|Jazz
|16
|Walker Kessler
|Jazz
|Heat
|8
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|Heat
|7
|Haywood Highsmith
|Heat
|Jazz
|6
|Kelly Olynyk
|Jazz
|Heat
|6
|Keyonte George
|Jazz
|Heat
|6
|John Collins
|Jazz
|Heat
|6
|Kevin Love
|Heat
|Jazz
|6
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|Jazz
|6
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|Heat
|5
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
December 30 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Kelly Olynyk
|Jazz
|Heat
|10
|Kris Dunn
|Jazz
|Heat
|6
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|Jazz
|6
|Collin Sexton
|Jazz
|Heat
|5
|Duncan Robinson
|Heat
|Jazz
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|Jazz
|3
|Jordan Clarkson
|Jazz
|Heat
|3
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Keyonte George
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Kevin Love
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
December 30 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|Jazz
|3
|Duncan Robinson
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
|Walker Kessler
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Ochai Agbaji
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|Jazz
|1
|Haywood Highsmith
|Heat
|Jazz
|1
|Jimmy Butler
|Heat
|Jazz
|1
|Kris Dunn
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Kelly Olynyk
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
December 30 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|Jazz
|3
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Haywood Highsmith
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Kris Dunn
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Duncan Robinson
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
|Kelly Olynyk
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Collin Sexton
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|Jazz
|1
|R.J. Hampton
|Heat
|Jazz
|0
December 30 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Keyonte George
|Jazz
|Heat
|5
|Duncan Robinson
|Heat
|Jazz
|3
|Nikola Jovic
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
|Kevin Love
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|Jazz
|2
|John Collins
|Jazz
|Heat
|2
|Jordan Clarkson
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Simone Fontecchio
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
|Collin Sexton
|Jazz
|Heat
|1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.