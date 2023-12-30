For bracketology analysis around Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Michigan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 74

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan's best wins

On November 13 versus the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI, Michigan captured its signature win of the season, an 89-73 victory on the road. Tarris Reed, Jr. was the leading scorer in the signature victory over St. John's, posting 19 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

92-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 108/RPI) on November 10

90-80 on the road over Iowa (No. 123/RPI) on December 10

99-74 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on November 7

83-78 over Stanford (No. 216/RPI) on November 23

83-66 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 274/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Michigan has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolverines are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Michigan takes on the 18th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Wolverines' 18 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.

Michigan's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: Peacock

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Michigan games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.