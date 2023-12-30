2024 NCAA Bracketology: Michigan March Madness Odds | January 1
For bracketology analysis around Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500
How Michigan ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|74
Michigan's best wins
On November 13 versus the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI, Michigan captured its signature win of the season, an 89-73 victory on the road. Tarris Reed, Jr. was the leading scorer in the signature victory over St. John's, posting 19 points with six rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 92-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 108/RPI) on November 10
- 90-80 on the road over Iowa (No. 123/RPI) on December 10
- 99-74 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on November 7
- 83-78 over Stanford (No. 216/RPI) on November 23
- 83-66 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 274/RPI) on December 16
Michigan's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Michigan has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolverines are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Michigan takes on the 18th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Wolverines' 18 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.
- Michigan's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Michigan's next game
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: Peacock
