How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes' (10-2) Big Ten schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) at Crisler Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 82.7 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines give up.
- When it scores more than 54.8 points, Ohio State is 10-2.
- Michigan has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Wolverines put up 12.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Buckeyes give up (60.6).
- Michigan has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
- When Ohio State allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 9-0.
- The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines allow.
Michigan Leaders
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
- Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Ohio State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/20/2023
|Florida
|L 82-65
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 77-35
|Crisler Center
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Crisler Center
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|W 73-49
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|L 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|W 84-55
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/11/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.