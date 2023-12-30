Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.