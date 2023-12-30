Michigan State vs. Indiana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
A pair of hot teams meet when the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Sycamores are 8.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their three-game win streak going against the Spartans, who have won three straight. The point total is set at 150.5 in the matchup.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-8.5
|150.5
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points three times.
- The average point total in Michigan State's outings this year is 140.1, 10.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Spartans are 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- Michigan State (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 23.3% less often than Indiana State (7-2-0) this year.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|3
|27.3%
|76.4
|164.6
|63.7
|134.5
|141.6
|Indiana State
|8
|88.9%
|88.2
|164.6
|70.8
|134.5
|157.4
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- The Spartans average 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.
- When Michigan State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|6-5-0
|5-2
|5-6-0
|Indiana State
|7-2-0
|0-1
|7-2-0
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Indiana State
|12-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-6
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-3-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.3
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.7
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
