A pair of hot teams meet when the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Sycamores are 8.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their three-game win streak going against the Spartans, who have won three straight. The point total is set at 150.5 in the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -8.5 150.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points three times.

The average point total in Michigan State's outings this year is 140.1, 10.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 23.3% less often than Indiana State (7-2-0) this year.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 3 27.3% 76.4 164.6 63.7 134.5 141.6 Indiana State 8 88.9% 88.2 164.6 70.8 134.5 157.4

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans average 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.

When Michigan State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 6-5-0 5-2 5-6-0 Indiana State 7-2-0 0-1 7-2-0

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Indiana State 12-2 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 7-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.