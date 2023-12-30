Michigan State vs. Indiana State December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) will meet the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malik Hall: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carson Cooper: 3.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 16.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 12.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Larry: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|206th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|88
|10th
|44th
|64.7
|Points Allowed
|71
|185th
|208th
|36
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|196th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|351st
|319th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|11.1
|5th
|41st
|16.5
|Assists
|18.1
|17th
|85th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
