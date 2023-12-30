A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Spartans are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sycamores, who have won 10 in a row.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 153.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 153.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Spartans' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Indiana State has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight Sycamores games this year have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 12th-best in college basketball. It is five spots below that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Spartans have had the 30th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

