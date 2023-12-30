The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 151.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Spartans' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Indiana State has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Sycamores games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers rate Michigan State higher (12th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 30th-biggest change.

Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

