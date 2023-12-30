The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Indiana State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Sycamores' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate Michigan State higher (12th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

The Spartans have had the 30th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000.

Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

