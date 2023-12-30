The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
  • The Spartans average 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores give up.
  • Michigan State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 72.
  • Michigan State made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

