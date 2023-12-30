The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 258th.

The Spartans average 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores give up.

Michigan State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).

In 2022-23, the Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 72.

Michigan State made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

