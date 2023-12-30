The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.

The 76.4 points per game the Spartans record are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Indiana State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.

The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (63.7).

When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Michigan State posted 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in away games (69).

The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last year at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72).

When playing at home, Michigan State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in away games (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.

The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule