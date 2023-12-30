How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 43% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have knocked down.
- Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.
- The 76.4 points per game the Spartans record are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
- When Michigan State scores more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (37.9%).
- Indiana State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
- The Sycamores average 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).
- When Indiana State allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72).
- In home games, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (77.7).
- At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).
- At home, Indiana State sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.4). Indiana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (34.3%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
