How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- In games Michigan State shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Spartans are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
- The 76.4 points per game the Spartans score are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
- When Michigan State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Indiana State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 194th.
- The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).
- The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Michigan State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (77.7).
- In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (70.8).
- Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
