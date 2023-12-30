Saturday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) going head to head at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.5)

Michigan State (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, and Indiana State's is 7-2-0. The Spartans have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Sycamores have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +153 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and are giving up 63.7 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

Michigan State ranks 167th in the country at 37 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 35 its opponents average.

Michigan State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Spartans average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (113th in college basketball), and give up 82 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores' +208 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (178th in college basketball).

The 34.7 rebounds per game Indiana State accumulates rank 257th in college basketball, 1.7 more than the 33 its opponents record.

Indiana State makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) at a 41.3% rate (fifth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 30.5% rate.

Indiana State wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.4 (145th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.