Saturday's game between the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Wolverines enter this contest after a 77-35 win over Florida A&M on Friday.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan 65

Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 18 against the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings, the Wolverines claimed their signature win of the season, a 63-49 victory at a neutral site.

Michigan has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 56) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 88) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 105) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 130) on November 6

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes registered their best win of the season on December 10, a 94-84 home victory.

Ohio State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Wolverines are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 117th-most victories.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 22

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 76) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per outing (36th in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +265 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.6 per contest to rank 108th in college basketball.

