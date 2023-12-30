Saturday's game that pits the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) against the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Wolverines secured a 77-35 win over Florida A&M.

Their last time out, the Wolverines won on Friday 77-35 over Florida A&M. The Buckeyes came out on top in their most recent matchup 84-55 against Belmont on Friday. Lauren Hansen's team-high 19 points paced the Wolverines in the win. Jacy Sheldon scored 31 points in the Buckeyes' win, leading the team.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan 65

Michigan Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 18, the Wolverines took down the Middle Tennessee Raiders (No. 57 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-49.

Michigan has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 57) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 88) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 103) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 129) on November 6

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season on December 10, a 94-84 home victory.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Ohio State has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

The Wolverines have tied for the 119th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 59) on November 22

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +239 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and are giving up 54.8 per contest to rank 36th in college basketball.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +265 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.6 per outing to rank 107th in college basketball.

