The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys and Lions can be seen below before you bet on Saturday's matchup.

Lions vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 5.5 52.5 -250 +200

Lions vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

The Lions have played eight games this season that have gone over 52.5 combined points scored.

Detroit's outings this season have a 46.6-point average over/under, 5.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Lions have gone 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

Dallas Cowboys

The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 45.6, 6.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cowboys have gone 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have won 10 of their 11 games as moneyline favorites this season (90.9%).

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Cowboys vs. Lions Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 30.1 2 19.1 5 45.6 4 15 Lions 27.5 5 23.7 24 46.6 8 15

Lions vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

In the Lions' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Cowboys have scored 165 more points than their opponents this season (11 per game), and the Lions have scored 57 more points than their opponents (3.8 per game).

Cowboys

In its last three contests, Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Dallas' past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Cowboys have put up a total of 165 more points than their opponents this year (11 per game), and the Lions have outscored opponents by 57 points (3.8 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.6 46.6 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.7 24.9 ATS Record 10-5-0 4-3-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-5-0 5-2-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 44.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-6-0 6-1-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-7-0 5-2-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

