Will Josh Reynolds pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' 34 receptions (55 targets) have netted him 551 yards (39.4 per game) and five TDs.

In four of 14 games this season, Reynolds has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 12 Packers 4 2 15 1 Week 13 @Saints 3 1 12 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 44 1 Week 15 Broncos 3 2 41 0 Week 16 @Vikings 4 1 16 0

