Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 184 per game.

Through the air this season, Goff has racked up 3,984 passing yards (265.6 per game), completing 365 of 539 attempts (67.7%) for 27 TD throws and 10 picks. Goff has also helped out via the running game, producing 21 rushing yards (1.4 per game) and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Goff vs. the Cowboys

Goff vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 228 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 228 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have cenceded 11 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Cowboys have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 184 passing yards per game conceded by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 253.5 (-115)

253.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-111)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has gone over his passing yards prop total in eight of 15 opportunities this season.

The Lions, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

Goff is No. 8 in the league averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (3,984 total yards passing).

In 14 of 15 games this season, Goff completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 56.9% of his team's 51 offensive touchdowns this season (29).

Goff has passed 63 times out of his 539 total attempts while in the red zone (39.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-111)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has gone over his rushing yards total in 20.0% of his opportunities (three of 15 games).

Goff has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (10.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 30-for-40 / 257 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 24-for-34 / 278 YDS / 5 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 20-for-35 / 161 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 16-for-25 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 332 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

