Will Jameson Williams pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has also contributed with 22 receptions for 285 yards and two TDs. He's been targeted 39 times, producing 25.9 yards per game.

Williams has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 3 2 51 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Broncos 7 4 47 0 Week 16 @Vikings 6 5 43 0

Rep Jameson Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.